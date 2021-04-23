What just happened? Hades has been picking up praise and awards for a while now, and it had a truly memorable night at the recent DICE Awards. The roguelike dungeon crawler walked away with five wins—more than any other game at the event—including the coveted "Game of the Year."

Having won the second-highest number of awards behind The Last of Us II at both The Game Awards and The Golden Joystick Awards, Hades dominated proceedings at the 24th annual DICE awards. It took three Outstanding Achievement awards (Game Direction, Game Design, Independent Game), along with Action Game of the Year and Game of the Year.

Hades has already won GOTY from BAFTA and SXSW, and is nominated in the same category at the Game Developers Choice awards, which takes place on July 21.

Elsewhere, the excellent Ghost of Tsushima won four awards, including Adventure Game of the Year, and while The Last of Us II didn't do as well as it has in the past, it still picked up two awards, as did Half-Life: Alyx.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Dreams, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the Final Fantasy VII Remake won one award.

You can watch the entire DICE Awards event below.

Full list of nominees and winners (in bold) :

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Action Game of the Year

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year

EA Sports UFC 4

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Them's Fightin' Herds

Racing Game of the Year

Dirt 5

F1 2020

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FIFA 21

MLB The Show 20

NBA 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Monster Train

Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Down the Rabbit Hole

Half-Life: Alyx

Paper Beast

The Room VR: Dark Matter

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Mobile Game of the Year

HoloVista

Legends of Runeterra

Little Orpheus

Song of Bloom

South of the Circle

Online Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Ghost of Tsushima

Tetris Effect: Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Eivor, Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Zagreus, Hades

Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Miles, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima

Little Orpheus

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Half-Life: Alyx

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempest

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Coffee Talk

Hades

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Noita