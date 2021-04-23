Hades dominates at the DICE awards - check out all the winners
Taking five wins, including GOTYBy Rob Thubron
What just happened? Hades has been picking up praise and awards for a while now, and it had a truly memorable night at the recent DICE Awards. The roguelike dungeon crawler walked away with five wins—more than any other game at the event—including the coveted "Game of the Year."
Having won the second-highest number of awards behind The Last of Us II at both The Game Awards and The Golden Joystick Awards, Hades dominated proceedings at the 24th annual DICE awards. It took three Outstanding Achievement awards (Game Direction, Game Design, Independent Game), along with Action Game of the Year and Game of the Year.
Hades has already won GOTY from BAFTA and SXSW, and is nominated in the same category at the Game Developers Choice awards, which takes place on July 21.
Elsewhere, the excellent Ghost of Tsushima won four awards, including Adventure Game of the Year, and while The Last of Us II didn't do as well as it has in the past, it still picked up two awards, as did Half-Life: Alyx.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Dreams, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the Final Fantasy VII Remake won one award.
You can watch the entire DICE Awards event below.
Full list of nominees and winners (in bold) :
Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us Part II
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Action Game of the Year
Doom Eternal
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ghost of Tsushima
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Astro's Playroom
Dreams
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
EA Sports UFC 4
Granblue Fantasy Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Them's Fightin' Herds
Racing Game of the Year
Dirt 5
F1 2020
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
EA Sports FIFA 21
MLB The Show 20
NBA 2K21
PGA Tour 2K21
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Crusader Kings III
Desperados III
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Monster Train
Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Down the Rabbit Hole
Half-Life: Alyx
Paper Beast
The Room VR: Dark Matter
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Mobile Game of the Year
HoloVista
Legends of Runeterra
Little Orpheus
Song of Bloom
South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Ghost of Tsushima
Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Final Fantasy VII Remake
The Last of Us Part II
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Eivor, Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Zagreus, Hades
Abby, The Last of Us Part II
Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
Miles, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Carrion
Ghost of Tsushima
Little Orpheus
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Dreams
Ghost of Tsushima
The Last of Us Part II
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Dreams
Ghost of Tsushima
The Last of Us Part II
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Half-Life: Alyx
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Museum of Other Realities
Paper Beast
Tempest
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Coffee Talk
Hades
If Found…
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Noita