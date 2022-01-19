WTF?! It turns out that the Italian senate isn’t a fan of hentai. At least they're not when it interrupts a virtual meeting being livestreamed through Facebook and broadcast publicly on Senato TV. That tragic and awkwardly hilarious scenario played out on Monday when an explicit CGI video of Final Fantasy VII’s Tifa Lockhart became part of the proceedings.

A meeting of experts from various fields to discuss data transparency in political decision making was going well for the first 30 minutes, but that all went wrong when Giorgio Parisi, a Nobel Prize winners in physics, was introduced on the Zoom call.

It was at this point that someone entered the meeting and started streaming a 3D video of Tifa Lockheart enjoying the company of an unidentified male (Cloud?) on a bed. This sort of fan-made hentai video may be popular on certain subreddits, apparently, but the Italian senate did not appreciate the technical skill that goes into creating these Unreal-rendered clips. One senator asked, “what is this?” something most people say when seeing hentai, even when it’s not their first time.

The clip plays for an excruciatingly long 30 seconds as Five Star Movement Senator Maria Laura Mantovani works with her assistant to cut the feed. Sadly, like some American Pie-style 90s comedy, the audio of grunting and slapping continues playing after the clip ends.

Once the shenanigans stop, Parisi dives into his speech like a consummate professional. Senator Mantovani gave this description of the incident to AdnKronos: "Yes, I'm making a report to the police. A porno film suddenly aired on the monitor of the conference we were holding at Palazzo Giustiniani in the Senate."

"This afternoon there was a very serious episode, a real attack against which I express absolute disdain. During an online conference [...] someone broke in secretly by transmitting a video with pornographic content. I proceeded to report everything to the competent authorities so that they can proceed to identify the person responsible."

If you’re curious to see what all the fuss is about or just into that sort of thing, you can view the very NSFW clip in this tweet.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, when most of us were working from home, the US attorney and FBI warned that Zoom bombing is a federal offense. No word on whether the charges are harsher if perpetrators also stream JRPG-based hentai.

h/t: PC Gamer