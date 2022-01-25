WTF?! If someone can think up an input device for a computer, there’s a good chance it will end up as a real product. Take, for example, the Crazy Small Wheel, a miniature mouse wheel peripheral designed to be operated by a user’s foot.

PC Watch (via Tom’s Hardware) reports that the device is the latest in Japanese company Cooyoo’s Crazy Small line of peripherals. It’s essentially nothing more than a tiny, USB Type-C clickable mouse wheel that measures just 1.8 x 1.5 x 1 inches and weighs 22 pounds. The firm’s website shows it being operated by a hand/finger, but there are also images of someone using their foot to move the wheel.

While this may initially appear to be something aimed at foot fetishists, the wheel, which is also clickable, could be utilized by those with mobility issues that make using traditional mouse functions difficult. The design could also be helpful for business presentations where the wheel's preferable to a mouse for scrolling and clicking through slides (or Excel, based on the video below).

Not only does the driverless Crazy Small Wheel work across Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iPadOS, but it also comes with several features: the wheel click can be disabled for those who find they keep activating it by accident, and sensitivity, rotation, and scroll direction can be altered. Tom’s notes that the settings can be changed via a command mode, accessed by powering up the Crazy Small Wheel while holding down the click wheel.

PC Watch writes that the Crazy Small Wheel, which came about through a crowdfunding campaign by Cooyoo, will be priced at JPY 3,050, or around $27, plus shipping. It’s currently listed as unavailable on Amazon Japan. No word on overseas availability.