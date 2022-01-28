In brief: The Sandbox game is partnering with Warner Music Group (WMG) to create the first music-themed world inside the game's metaverse. Named Warner Music Group LAND, the music company's world will have a venue for live performances, as well as a theme park for visitors.

Have you ever imagined seeing a concert of Bruno Mars, The Black Keys, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, or Michael Bublé in the metaverse? Well, thanks to WMG's new partnership with The Sandbox, that's now a possibility.

The deal between the record label conglomerate and the developer is Sandbox's first deal with a prominent music company and marks the entrance of WMG into the NFT-verse. Considering WMG's portfolio of labels, which includes Atlantic, Warner Records, Elektra, and Parlophone, The Sandbox now has access to a vast roster of artists for live music experiences.

With this partnership, WMG hopes to create a new virtual space for musical entertainment, allowing fans to engage with some of their favorite artists through the metaverse.

"Our partnership with The Sandbox adds a new layer of possibility in the metaverse, with the ownership of virtual real estate," said Oana Ruxandra, CDO & EVP, business development at WMG. "As a first-mover, Warner Music has secured the equivalent of beachfront property in the metaverse. On the LAND, we'll develop persistent, immersive social music experiences that defy real-world limitations and allow our artists and their fans to engage like never before."

"We're shaping The Sandbox as a fun entertainment destination where creators, fans, and players can enjoy first-of-a-kind immersive experiences and be more closely connected to their favorite musical artists through NFTs," said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. "This strategic partnership with Warner Music Group brings the open metaverse one step forward in the direction of fan-owned and community-driven initiatives – the possibilities are very exciting."

To celebrate this deal, The Sandbox will be holding a LAND (virtual terrain) sale throughout March 2022 so fans can buy virtual areas adjacent to WMG's space.

For those out of the loop, The Sandbox is a gaming metaverse developed by Pixowl Inc. (owned by Animoca Brands) that allows players to create digital worlds with original characters and assets from various franchises and brands. The Sandbox works with over 200 partners including The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, and CryptoKitties.