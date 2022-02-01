In context: The default storage unit of the PlayStation is somewhat limited. Although the drive has 825GB, only about 670GB is available. Considering some games can occupy over 100GB of storage, that's not much. New PS5-compatible M.2 SSDs have been hitting the market left and right. There are several affordable options, and Corsair just jumped into the fray with the MP600 Pro LPX SSD.

Like many other SSD vendors, Corsair launched a PS5-ready SSD to increase the console's storage capacity. Available with 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and even a whopping 4TB, Corsair's new PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD features a compact built-in heatsink designed to fit inside the PS5 that should offer enough cooling capacity to prevent thermal throttling.

To be compatible with the PlayStation 5, an SSD must meet specific requirements. These include having a PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe interface (key M), a minimum sequential read speed of 5,500MB/s, and between 250GB and 4TB of storage capacity. Moreover, companies also must consider that only 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, 22110 SSD form factors are compatible, and the SSD's thickness must not exceed 11.25mm.

These requirements are all met by the new Corsair 3D TLC NAND-based SSD, which offers sequential read speeds of 7,100MB/s and sequential write speeds of 6,800MB/s. In addition, it also uses Dynamic SLC NAND cache to improve sustained performance and enhance the drive's durability.

Although the SSD it's targeted at PS5 use, it doesn't mean you can't install it on a PC. All you need is a free M.2 slot on the motherboard, and you're all set. It doesn't even matter if it's PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 3.0, as backward compatibility ensures the SSD works in both. However, performance will vary depending on the PCIe interface you use.

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX SSD is now available with 500GB for $99.99, while the 1TB model puts you back $169.99. The 2TB model goes for $339.99, and the 4TB variant is by far the most expensive, costing $784.99. All models have a five-year warranty.