In a nutshell: In a gaming era of virtually uncountable remakes and remasters, it stands out when someone comes along with a demake of a popular game. One clever developer just released a Bloodborne port for PC that devolves the game to PlayStation One era graphics. Despite how that sounds, the game looks quite good.

Launched in 2015 on the PlayStation 4, Bloodborne is probably best known for being grade-A difficult. That fact should be no surprise since it is a Hidetaka Miyazaki game and lies spiritually within the Souls franchise. It was well-received by critics and fans, with some saying it was even better than the other games in the Souls series.

Six years later, in January 2021, game developer Lilith Walther began porting Bloodborne to Windows, but with a twist. She made the game into something that would feel right at home on a first-generation PlayStation. She finally released "BloodbornePSX" to the world on Monday. The game is available for free on itch.io.

Walther does not list system requirements for Bloodborne, only that it runs on "Windows." However, it'll probably run on a potato since it's a demake. It's also not the entire game. It includes parts of the early levels and 10 Hunter weapons. She even programmed in some cheat codes.

It's an ironic release since Bluepoint is reportedly working on a Bloodborne remaster for the PS5. Check it out before Sony or FromSoftware tell her to take it down.