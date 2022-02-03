Bottom line: Netflix has a full film slate in store for 2022 with no less than 80 movies on tap across a variety of genres. That works out to more than one new movie on average per week, and should hopefully justify the company's recent price hike.

The streaming leader recently published its 2022 movie preview trailer, highlighting flicks starring A-list cast members including Jamie Foxx in Day Shift, Hustle with Adam Sandler, You People starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Netflix has been investing heavily in original content to stay ahead of the competition, and 2022 looks to be no exception. According to a report from the Financial Times late last year, Netflix was expected to spend over $17 billion on content this year. If true, it’d be a 25 percent over what it spent in 2021 and 57 percent more than it shelled out for content in 2020.

Netflix in its most recent earnings report said it had 222 million paying subscribers on file in over 190 countries, of which 8.3 million were added in the fourth quarter. That wasn’t enough to appease investors concerned about growing competition from rivals like Amazon and Disney. A huge stock selloff commenced, and Netflix’s shares dropped from $508.25 before the news broke down to $397.50 a day later.

Share value recovered slightly, but took another beating today, currently trading at $406.44 per.