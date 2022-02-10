In brief: Smartwatch aficionados who like their connected devices to ooze style (and expense) will soon have another option from Tag Heuer: the Connected Calibre E4, a $1,800 luxury wearable powered by Wear OS.

Tag Heuer was one of the first traditional luxury watchmakers to launch an expensive wearable back in 2015 when it released the $1,500 Connected Watch. The $1,600 Connected Modular 45 arrived a few years later, and a Super Mario-themed version of the Connected Watch landed last year.

Tag Heuer writes that the 45mm Connected Calibre E4 features a larger crown than its E3 predecessor and redesigned push buttons for improved ease of use. Buyers also get ultra-resistant flat glass covering the OLED display, the choice of steel or more expensive titanium for the main material, and the usual array of strap types and colors.

For those who want something sleeker and smaller on the wrist, there’s a 42mm variant that’s more for formal occasions than hitting the gym. It has a thinner case, smaller bezel, and a domed sapphire crystal covering the display.

Internally, the watch comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 Plus platform alongside Bluetooth 5.0, a brighter display, an altimeter, accelerometer, heart rate monitor, compass, and GPS sensors.

Tag Heuer says the 45mm model has 30% more battery life than the last-gen E3, offering a full day of use that includes one hour of running and two hours of walking or five hours of golf tracking. The 42mm version should last a full day but with an hour or less of tracking your runs. There’s also a stand-like charger that the watch attaches to using magnets so you can display it on your nightstand.

Software-wise, the watch will run Wear OS 2 out of the box, but it will get Wear OS 3 when the free upgrade arrives in the middle to second half of this year.

For those who worry about the longevity of a device that costs close to (and over) $2,000, Tag Heuer is introducing a battery replacement service for Connected models released from 2020. It will be available for five years after the launch date and offer a like-for-like swap. No word yet on the US price, but it will cost £85 in the UK (around $115).

The Connected Calibre E4 launches on March 10, starting at $1,800 for the steel 42mm model. The 45mm steel version starts at $2,050 with a rubber strap, going up to $2,250 for the edition with a steel bracelet and $2,550 for the titanium model.