In a nutshell: Lian Li is best known for its signature line of brushed and anodized aluminum computer cases. Their premium nature makes them prohibitively expensive for some buyers, but the company’s latest offering is priced to cater to a wider audience and might fit the bill for your next build, so long as you are alright with a SFF chassis.

The Lian Li A4H2O is an 11-liter small-form-factor chassis developed in collaboration with DAN Cases. Based on the A4-SFX, the A4H2O supports Mini-ITX motherboards and can accommodate up to a triple slot GPU as well as a 240mm radiator for liquid cooling.

Even with all of its cooling vents, you should probably expect a flagship GPU to run warm and loud given the small confines of the case.

The chassis further boasts removable sandblasted aluminum panels, support for SFX / SFX-L power supplies, and PCIe 3.0 / PCIe 4.0 support depending on which model you purchase. A USB 3.1 Type-C connector, a standard USB 3.0 port and audio / mic jacks are located on the front left side of the case.

Storage is limited to just a single 2.5” bay, so you’ll likely want to toss in a sizable drive or plan on some sort of external / cloud storage option.

The Lian Li A4H2O is available to pre-order in silver or black from a variety of retailers including Newegg. Pricing starts at $129.99 for a model with PCIe 3.0 support and $169.99 if you need PCIe 4.0. No word yet on when it will begin shipping.