Bottom line: Unlike Corsair’s K100 RGB flagship keyboard, this new K70 Pro hasn’t made the switch to opto-mechanical technology yet, but it does now pack the company’s Axon 8,000 Hz hyper-processing tech for increased responsiveness. While few may notice the difference over a 1,000 Hz keyboard, what most casual and hardcore gamers are likely to appreciate is the brushed aluminum build with Corsair’s bold design, full-sized standard layout and a detachable USB-C cable.

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro boasts the same polling rate as last year’s Razer Huntsman V2 but lacks the optical tech of its rival, also found in Corsair’s own higher-end K100 RGB. The premium $160 launch price, however, is identical to the currently discounted Huntsman V2.

Corsair offers this model with standard Cherry MX-branded mechanical switches, giving players the choice of MX Brown, Red, Speed, Blue and Silent keys. It carries over the detachable USB-C cable and the aluminum, textured volume roller from the K70 RGB TKL, but with relocated keys for dedicated media and system controls.

The rear-mounted ‘Tournament’ switch is present as well, which can be engaged to default the keyboard to a standard basic profile and is meant to reduce distraction by disabling macros and replacing RGB backlighting with a static color. A bit like experiencing a less-featured, cheaper gaming keyboard.

Although Corsair’s iCUE companion app is needed for full customization, including unlocking the 8,000 Hz polling rate, per-key lighting adjustment and profile setup etc., some features like recording macros and cycling through lighting effects can be done on board.

Also, the provided wrist rest doesn’t look to be the plushest around, but it is an expected creature comfort given this keyboard’s premium price point. Corsair is currently selling the K70 RGB Pro on its official North American website with a two-year warranty, while availability in other regions is expected in late March.