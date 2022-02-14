In brief: If you've been waiting for CD Projekt Red to spill the beans on what's coming to its dystopian cyberpunk game, you should know that the studio has scheduled a live stream for tomorrow. We still don't know what the developer will talk about, but we expect more info regarding the next-gen patch and perhaps something about the free DLCs.

Despite its horrid launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most played games of 2021. The past year, CD Projekt Red focused on fixing bugs and launching patches to improve performance, eventually considering the game stable. However, one of the most desired features promised at launch, the next-gen upgrade, is still nowhere to be seen.

So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know.



You're in? Preem!



Let's meet tomorrow, Feb 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv.



See you there! pic.twitter.com/VRXpeA21ME — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 14, 2022

Developers initially expected to release the next-gen patch in 2021, but it had to be delayed to 2022, alongside the Witcher 3 next-gen patch. To our sadness, we still don't know when Cyberpunk will get this upgrade, but we hope to learn more about it during the next Red Stream.

The live stream might also reveal other updates and DLCs coming to Cyberpunk 2077. It would also be cool if the developer talked more about the multiplayer component of the game and the first expansion, which are said to be already in development and expected to release later this year.

The upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Red Stream will be broadcast tomorrow on Twitch at 07:00 AM PST/10:00 PM EST.