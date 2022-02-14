In brief: One of the limitations of the viral puzzle game Wordle is that you can only play it once per day, and god forbid if you were to miss a day. We are at day 239 now, and chances are you missed a lot more than just one day. Too bad there are no reruns—that is until now.

Duke University computational biology student Devang Thakkar has created a Wordle Archive that allows anybody to return to any previous puzzles they may have missed. The game looks and works identical to the Josh Wardle's original except for the navigation buttons.

Players can go to the First or Last puzzle with a click no matter where they are in the archive. There are also Previous, Next, and Choose options. The settings have toggles for Dark Mode and Color Blind Mode.

Here it is, the Wordle Archive - Remembrance of Wordles Past. This is the culmination of a very busy weekend built on a lot of work by other awesome people (@powerlanguish, @katherinecodes, https://t.co/Z784lbbUqK) . A 🧵on why and how I did it (1/n)https://t.co/2gjoPnPAOR — Devang Thakkar (@devangvang) January 10, 2022

It's a handy little web app for those who might have missed a day or two or for those that have never played and want to binge their way back to day one. However, it keeps stats separate from the official Wordle. Users can still share their results on social media, though.

There are other alternatives to getting more Wordle into your day. Mobile app stores are flooded with copycats that let you play as much as you want. However, if they are free, expect paywalled features or plenty of ads. The Wordle Archive is free to play and free of ads.