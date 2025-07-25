What just happened? Accessing adult material online in the UK changed dramatically today. The Online Safety Act's enforcement has expanded, introducing a broad range of rules that includes mandatory effective age-checking systems for pornography websites, which usually means handing over selfies or government IDs.

The rules, designed to protect children from exposure to harmful content online, require sites that publish or display pornographic content to have rigorous age-verification systems in place. The usual "tick this box to confirm you're over 18" will no longer be sufficient.

UK communications regulator Ofcom requires these sites to offer facial age estimation, via photo or video; age checks that can be confirmed by a credit card provider, bank, or phone operator; photo ID matching, which compares government IDs such as passports against selfies; or digital identity wallets that contain proof of age.

Accessing popular porn platform Pornhub from a UK IP address shows an age checking prompt. Another site, Xhamster, asks for users to create an account before access can be granted. OnlyFans already uses age verification software.

It's not just porn sites that are affected. Social media platforms could also be required to use "highly effective" age checks to identify under-18 users. Those that do not will need to ensure there is a "child appropriate" section on the site. X has already said it will default to sensitive content settings if it cannot confirm a user is 18 or over.

Reddit has already took action to ensure it abides by the rules. The site introduced age verification in the UK for certain mature content on the platform last week. It has partnered with a third-party provider, Persona, which performs the verification through either an uploaded selfie or photo of a government ID.

Ofcom has the power to impose fines of up to £18 million ($24.1 million) or 10% of worldwide revenue on companies that refuse to comply. Senior managers at these firms could also be criminally liable if they repeatedly ignore the rules and may face up to two years in jail.

Some smaller sites are expected to ignore the rules over fear that they will lose too many visitors who are unwilling to hand over any personal details – there are also the added costs to consider. Others, like alternative video hosting platform BitChute, are discontinuing their services for UK residents.

Despite promises that third-party age-verification companies will not retain users' data or be able to see the pages they visit, many people are unwilling to take the risk that their hentai foot fetish (for example) will be exposed.

The obvious workaround for UK residents wary of privacy breaches is to use a VPN with international servers, such as NordVPN. Expect to see a sudden spike in downloads of these programs in the country.