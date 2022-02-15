In brief: The years-in-development Uncharted movie had plenty of promise, thanks mostly to a cast that includes Tom Holland riding high from his Spider-Man: No Way Home success and some great source material. But it appears that this is yet another example of an adaptation failing to match the video game it's based on, with reviews ranging from mediocre to outright bad.

To give you an idea of how long Uncharted was stuck in development hell, Mark Wahlberg was set to play lead character Nathan Drake back in 2010. The role eventually went to Holland, who would have been around 15 back then, with Wahlberg taking on the part of his mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

Movies based on video games have started improving in recent years, with the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog a long way from the soul-crushing horror that was Uwe Boll’s Alone in the Dark.

Sadly, reviews suggest that Uncharted isn’t going to top any 'Best Adventure Movies' lists after its release. It’s currently sitting on a score of 54% on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes and 42 on Metacritic, with some of the better reviews merely calling it “serviceable” and an improvement over most other entries in the genre.

As for the more critical reviews, The Guardian writes that the movie has a “box office algorithm where its heart is supposed to be,” and The Independent declares that “There truly is no future for the video-game-to-movie adaptation if Hollywood can’t even crack Uncharted.”

But some reviewers did enjoy Uncharted for what it is. And as Don’t Look Up (and many others) proved, plenty of critically savaged movies end up being loved by the majority of the public. On the flipside, the trailers don't exactly inspire confidence. You’ll get to decide for yourself when Uncharted arrives exclusively in theaters on February 18.