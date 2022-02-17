WTF?! Getting Doom to run on literally anything with a display has become fairly passé; it’s time for some different games to take on the challenge. One Redditor got the ball rolling by running (just) Halo Infinite and GTA 3 on an eBook reader.

Reddit user Achilleswing showed off Grand Theft Auto 3 running—kind of—on a Boox Nova Pro e-reader. The Android-based device features a 7.8" HD E-ink Screen with a 1872 x 1404 (300 dpi) resolution, 16-bit grayscale, a quad-core 1.6GHz Cortex-A17, and 2GB of LPDDR3 memory.

As this is an Android e-reader, it comes with support for the Google Play Services, allowing users to access the Google Play Store. After doing a bit of tinkering, it’s possible to download and install .APK games from the app store.

GTA 3 manages between 8 - 15 fps, and it looks pretty bad in general. It’s also quite hard to make out on that e-ink display, but it’s still impressive to see it working on the device. Achilleswing also got Star Wars: KOTOR running using the same method, noting that its turn-based gameplay makes the RPG a more suitable title for the device, though they also recommend turning the graphics down, the contrast/gamma up, and using a Bluetooth controller or Keyboard/Mouse combo.

It's also possible to play TES II: Daggerfall and TES III: Morrowind on the ebook, though they take a little more work, especially the former.

With Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, Achilleswing downloaded the Xbox Game Pass Android app and played it remotely by connecting to their Xbox One console. You definitely wouldn’t want to go up against anyone using this device as the FPS count looks to be in the low single figures. There’s also the expected stuttering and ghosting that comes from playing on something designed for ebook reading. Presumably, it would be possible to run other Xbox Game Pass games using the streaming app in this way, not that you’d want to.

h/t: TechRadar