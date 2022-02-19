Facepalm: Cyberpunk 2077 has had one rocky ride. It has tried to bounce back and has somewhat successfully fixed most of its launch problems with two massive updates last year and continuing bug fixes to the present. However, it has hit another pothole with the recent "next-gen" update.

It feels like forever that we have been waiting for the PS5 and XBSX versions of Cyberpunk 2077, but fans have been willing to wait as long as it takes for CD Projekt Red to release them without a flaw. The studio finally released the upgrades on Monday, but it was not without issues.

Cyberpunk's gigantic 50GB 1.5 patch improved a lot of things and officially released the next-gen upgrades that CDPR had promised. For the most part, there have not been too many complaints. The update did fix many things and added many new features that you can check out in our coverage.

Ps4 btw — Παναγιώτης Χρήστου (@panos16588) February 18, 2022

⚠️⚠️ I have ps4 disc version & after update 1.5 i cant play CP77.

After this update allways i see this notice " data corrupted " .

Please fix this problem as soon as possible.

3 days have passed And PS4 users, including myself, are still waiting for this problem to be fixed. — Amir.salehi78 (@amir_slh78) February 18, 2022

However, some PlayStation owners who bought the PS4 version on disc complain that the game is now completely broken. After installing the patch, players state that the game refuses to boot on both the vanilla PS4, the PS4 Slim, and the PS4 Pro. In some instances, an error message is accompanied by instructions to delete the game and then reinstall it from the disc, but this has not corrected the problem.

It's not just the PS4, either. Some PC users are also encountering frequent crashing. According to CDPR Community Director Marcin Momot, the PC problem is a conflict between the game and some audio software. A temporary workaround is to disable audio drivers before launching the game.

Unfortunately for PS4 owners, their problems have no workaround. Momot assures players that the developers are aware of both problems and are working to fix them as quickly as possible.