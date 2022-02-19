Forward-looking: Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger gave attendees of Friday's 2022 investor meeting a look at the company's strategy for growth and technical advancement over the next several years. The presentation touched on topics ranging from upcoming datacenter technologies to plans for automotive-focused foundry services. It also provided attendees with new details surrounding Intel's server and client computing roadmaps.

According to the milestones presented in the meeting, the first of the Intel 7 process node-based product line, known as Sapphire Rapids, is poised to hit the market in the first quarter of 2022.

Later products will include Emerald Rapids in 2023 and new P-core and E-core configurations for 2024's Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids product lines.

Intel's Client Computing Group (CCG) provided attendees with even more upcoming technology to look forward to. Raptor Lake, the next generation of Intel's desktop processors built on the Intel 7 process node, was put on display in a live demonstration and is planned to ship sometime in the second half of 2022.

The company claims this new generation of CPUs will provide double-digit performance increases and greater core and thread counts while allowing users to remain on Alder Lake's current LGA 1700 platform.

The presentation identified several more generations of Intel CCG's processors that will be built on the upcoming Intel 4 process node. These include the Meteor Lake product line in 2023 and the follow up Arrow Lake product line in 2024.

Beyond 2024, the company plans to leverage their IDM 2.0 strategy to support Lunar Lake and other future product lines.

Intel also provided information on the highly anticipated Intel Arc graphics lineup. The company expects to ship upwards of 4 million discrete GPUs in 2022 alone. This ambitious number includes Arc Alchemist GPUs in Q1 2022 for laptops and graphics cards for desktops and workstations sometime in the second and third quarter. "Celestial," Arc's ultra-enthusiast tier, is also said to be in development, however no timeline for release was disclosed.