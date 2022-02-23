Forward-looking: Imagine being able to play some of your Steam library while sitting inside a Tesla electric vehicle via its RDNA 2-powered infotainment system. According to a recent tweet from CEO Elon Musk, that’s the long-term goal the company is aiming for.

Tesla previously said its redesigned infotainment system in the Model S and Model X delivers 10 TFLOPs of power and is "on-par with today's newest consoles." VideoCardz notes that it uses a Navi 23 GPU that’s rumored to sport 28 compute units clocked up to 2.8 GHz, and a teardown confirmed it also has a quad-core Ryzen Embedded CPU, likely a Zen+ model.

The games on the new infotainment system should look good on its 17-inch, 2200×1300 display. Previous press images suggested The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 would be available to owners. In response to when the latter title would be coming to the new Model S/X, Musk tweeted: “We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term.”

We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2022

The SpaceX boss, who recently got in trouble for comparing Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler, also seemingly confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 would be coming to Teslas, adding that the system has more storage to cope with larger games.

Tesla has been expanding its Tesla Arcade game platform and partnering with developers in the hope of eventually selling game bundles to vehicle owners; being able to access Steam could mean playing (some) games you already own.

Musk previously said that "entertainment will be crucial when the automobile drives itself."

In December, Tesla confirmed it would disable its Passenger Play feature, preventing video games from being played on the center console while an EV is in motion. The announcement came amid a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation into the feature.