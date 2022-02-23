In brief: Nier: Automata recently turned five, and developer Platinum Games held an event to celebrate the occasion where they announced two crossovers - one with Babylon's Fall and another with Nier: Reincarnation. The highlight of the event, however, was the anime announcement.

The NieR game series debuted as a sequel to the Drakengard franchise. After the release of the original game, which became a cult classic of the PS3 era, we were gifted with one of the most innovative JRPGs of the last 20 years, NieR: Automata. Platinum also remastered the original NieR, launching it as NieR Replicant.

We've also seen the release of NieR Reincarnation and crossovers with multiple games, but it seems the creator still has more plans to expand this universe. Confirming past rumors, NieR: Automata will get an anime adaptation published by Aniplex.

Everything that lives is designed to end.

We are perpetually trapped in a never-ending spiral of life and death.



The smash hit action RPG from @SquareEnix, NieR:Automata announces an anime adaptation! pic.twitter.com/SFNw35J5xk — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) February 23, 2022

Alongside the anime announcement, publisher Square Enix launched a teaser trailer and an official website. Details about the anime are still scarce, but it seems the story will revolve around 2B (first half of the game). A release date for the anime hasn't been announced yet.

Besides the NieR anime series, Square announced NieR: Reincarnation will receive the Resurrected NieR: Automata crossover, where users will have the chance to play as 2B and other characters. In addition, Babylon's Fall's first season will feature additional content such as costumes, enemies, and a dungeon inspired by Automata.