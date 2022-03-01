In brief: It’s been (nearly) one year since CBS All Access was relaunched as Paramount+. To celebrate the occasion, the streaming service is offering new and returning customers a deal that might be too good to pass up.

From now through March 7, Paramount+ is offering 80 percent off its monthly streaming packages. This brings the cost of entry down to just $1 per month for the Essential Plan with limited commercial interruptions or $2 per month for the Premium Plan that eliminates most commercials.

The promotional period lasts for three months; after that, you’ll be billed at the regular monthly price of $4.99 for Essential or $9.99 for Premium unless you cancel. Notably, annual and third-party subscribers are not eligible. Furthermore, the promo cannot be combined with any other discount. For example, students can’t double dip using their existing 25 percent discount.

Paramount+ finished last year with 32.8 million subscribers. That’s far fewer than the 129.8 million Disney+ ended 2021 with, or the 222 million paying subscribers Netflix had at the same point, but it’s still a respectable number.

The streaming service offers a diverse range of content, with more on the way real soon. The second season of Star Trek: Picard arrives on March 3 followed by the series premiere of Halo on March 24.