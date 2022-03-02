In brief: It’s not even been a month since Samsung launched the Galaxy S22, but the company’s latest smartphone is already being offered with a $100 money-off coupon on Amazon, bringing the price down to $699. And if you buy one from the site, both the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus come with a $100 gift voucher that can be put toward other purchases.

The Galaxy S22 has been hailed as an excellent option for those seeking a high-end phone that doesn’t carry a near (or more than) $1,000 price tag. Its 6.1-inch Infinity-O FHD+ (2340 x 1080) display offers 1,300 nits of peak brightness, making it great for outdoor use. The Plus variant, meanwhile, has a 6.6-inch screen and raises that max brightness to 1,750 nits. Both phones also boast 120Hz refresh rates for silky smooth scrolling.

The rest of the specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. That’s backed by a 50MP f/1.8 main camera with stabilization, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP stabilized 3x telephoto, and a 10MP selfie cam in the S22.

Going for the S22 Plus get you a 108MP main camera, 12MP wide, and two 10MP telephoto sensors. You also get up to 8K@24p recording from the primary camera and 4K@30fps or 60fps from the front-facing camera in both devices.

Amazon is now selling the Samsung Galaxy S22 with $100 off the $799 price (via the included voucher), making it $699, and by using the code 86BONBGJ6AUU at the checkout, you can get a $100 Amazon gift card to sweeten what is already an excellent deal.

The Galaxy S22 Plus doesn’t currently have the voucher offer, but it does have the same $100 gift card offer, essentially dropping the price from $999 to $899. Both the vouchers and the gift cards are limited-time offers, so don't wait too long if you decide to buy one of the phones.