In brief: After discontinuing the Pill Plus out of nowhere, Beats is reviving the portable speaker via a collaboration with the clothing brand Stüssy. For those interested in getting one, the limited edition Beats Pill Plus speaker will become available worldwide starting tomorrow at 10 am PST.

Beats launched the original Pill in 2012. Since then, the portable speaker has received two variations. The first was the Pill XL in 2015, which is basically a larger version of the original. A year later, Beats launched the Pill Plus, bringing a more modern design to the speaker lineup.

Beats hasn't released a new speaker since the Pill Plus, which it ended up discontinuing in January. It's safe to assume the other Pill speakers have also been discontinued considering the speaker section has disappeared from the official website.

Since being acquired by Apple in 2014, the Dre-founded brand has been mostly focusing on headsets and earphones. However, it seems Beats still has time for some side projects, leading them to partner with Stüssy and revive the Pill Plus for a limited edition.

The new speaker will keep the pill-shaped format of the standard Pill Plus. The casing seems to be using a black matte finish with an engraving on the top saying "the only good system is a sound system." On the back, there's a Stüssy logo and a black grill, while the front features a skull-and-bones-themed grill.

"Beats By Dr. Dre and Stüssy have collaborated on a limited edition Beats Pill+ Speaker that combines their signature Southern California aesthetic with a rich, clear sound field that will improve your listening experience anywhere," says a description on the product page.

Stüssy hasn't disclosed the price of the portable speaker, but an emailed announcement sent to select media partners states the Pill Plus will cost $185.