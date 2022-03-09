Bottom line: Nintendo has launched its annual Mario Day sale one day ahead of schedule, offering discounts of up to 83 percent on select Switch games. Nintendo's deals are good through March 13, but savings from other retailers could dry up sooner.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Yoshi’s Crafted World can all be had for $39.99 each, or 33 percent off their usual asking price. These deals mirror what other retailers offered starting earlier this week.

Nintendo’s top deal is on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which is marked down a full 83 percent to $9.99.

Other retailers are also joining in the celebration with deals of their own. Walmart has The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for just $39.99 each. Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is also down to $37.99 at Amazon, while Paper Mario: The Origami King is currently $42.80.

Super Mario Odyssey is slightly discounted at Walmart - $47.65 at the time of writing – but if you’re alright with a used copy, GameStop has them for $39.99.

Mario Day 2022 doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, so it’s possible that we could see even more deals emerge later this week. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle probably isn’t getting much cheaper anytime soon, however, so if you want that, I’d go ahead and pick it up now.

Thumbnail credit Mika Baumeister