In brief: Sabrent is targeting power users and content creators with its chunky new docking station that can be specced with up to 16TB of SSD storage and features plenty of connectivity options. Designed for sleek Windows laptops and MacBooks, the dock can also connect to an external display and comes with a dedicated 150W power adapter.

Sabrent’s new dock is just a few crucial components away from being a powerful mini PC. Save for a CPU/GPU combo and memory slots, the Thunderbolt 3 Dual NVMe SSD docking station, as spotted by TweakTown, offers plenty of connectivity options to supercharge ultrabooks via a single cable.

The main highlight is the dock’s storage capability, currently available in configurations of 2TB/$500, 4TB/$650, 8TB/$1,300 and 16TB for an eye-watering $2,900. Sabrent notes that the dock’s built-in NVMe drives are ‘very similar’ to the company’s Rocket Q SSD.

For reference, the latter is a QLC-based PCIe 3.0 drive, however, throughput in the case of this dock maxes out at 1.5GB/s (1,500MB/s). Other notable features include two Thunderbolt 3 ports capable of 40Gbps bandwidth, one of which is PD 3.0 rated for charging devices at up to 96W.

There’s also a single DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting up to an 8K@30Hz/5K@30Hz display, and lower resolution screens. Additionally, the onboard SD card reader can transfer data at up to 270MB/s, while wired networking is offered by a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Although Sabrent lists Windows PC support (without specifying an OS version), the company explicitly notes that only Intel-powered Macs can unlock the dock’s full functionality. Coming in at 5.55 x 5.57 x 1.7 inches (l x w x h), the dock's packaging includes a 2ft Thunderbolt 3 cable, power supply and a user manual.