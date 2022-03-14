Why it matters: Paramount Pictures has shared the final trailer for its upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. The studio also crushed the movie's promotional poster, which is a throwback to the box art from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for the Sega Genesis.

Mild spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen the first flick.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sees the return of everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog, who has settled down in Green Hills after banishing Dr. Robotnik to the mushroom planet. The downtime proves to be short-lived, however, as the mad scientist managed to find his way back to Earth. In the process, he enlisted the services of Knuckles the Echidna to help track down the Master Emerald and use it to conquer the world.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 dashes into theaters on April 8.

