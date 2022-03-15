Bottom line: One of Samsung’s top consumer-facing solid-state drives is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen to date. Inventory probably won't last long at this price, so if you're interested, I would go ahead and pick it up now.

The 2TB version of Samsung’s 980 Pro SSD is currently marked down to just $249.99 over on Amazon, the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this capacity. Back during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, the same 2TB drive was priced at $329.99.

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD went toe to toe against the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus in our consumer PCIe 4.0 SSD battle, earning itself a place alongside the Sabrent drive as a top pick in our Best Of series.

The 2TB variant is rated for up to 7,000 MB/s sequential read speeds and up to 5,100 MB/s on the write side. While the drive is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0, you’ll want to pair it with a PCIe 4.0-compatible motherboard to maximize performance.

Speedy drives like these tend to run warm, especially under sustained load or in an environment with poor airflow. In order to ensure thermal throttling doesn’t become an issue, you might also want to pick up an aftermarket heatsink. Passive and active cooling options are available for cheap, and could save you a lot of headaches down the road.