In brief: Samsung's latest entry in its Smart Monitor series, the M8, is now available to pre-order globally. The slimline, $700 32-inch display offers a 4K resolution, a magnetic SlimFit camera that can attach to the top bezel, and four iMac-style color options. Sadly, the Samsung Gaming Hub that allows quick access to gaming devices and game streaming services won't be available at launch.

Samsung debuted its M-series Smart Monitors back in 2020 with sizes ranging from 24 inches to 43 inches. The idea is that they combine the functionality of both a monitor and a smart TV, packing apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV.

The Smart Monitor M8 also has an integrated SmartThings hub for controlling compatible smart home devices. Owners can connect wirelessly to a Windows PC or Mac, mirror smartphone content, and run Microsoft Office 365 applications via a virtual machine without requiring a computer connection. It also comes with features such as Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, 400 nits of brightness, 2.2-channel 5-watt speakers with two tweeters, and HDR 10+ compatibility.

Elsewhere, there's an aspect ratio of 16:9, a contrast ratio of 3,000:1, support for 1.07 billion colors, and 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum. But the 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time will likely make it less appealing to gamers. The monitor also comes with a USB-C remote control, docking station, and the removable SlimFit camera.

Port-wise, there's one micro-HDMI and two USB-C—one uplink and one downlink supporting 65 watts-per-hour charging.

Samsung is integrating its Gaming Hub into select Tizen-powered 2022 Smart TV models, offering access to game streaming services GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik, with more being added over time. The company confirmed that Gaming Hub wouldn't be part of the Smart Monitor M8 at launch.

The Smart Monitor M8 starts at $700. That's for the white model; those who prefer Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue, and Spring Green will be paying $730 for those more colorful variants.