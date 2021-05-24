Editor's take: Remember Samsung's Smart Monitor revealed last year? It cleverly combines a traditional monitor with a smart TV-style entertainment hub, mobile connectivity, and remote home office features for an all-in-one product. The unit’s largest size was 32 inches, but now a 43-inch 4K version and a 24-inch 1080p model have been added to the line, the former of which should improve television viewing experiences.

Samsung’s all-in-one Smart Monitor launched last November as a do-everything display. It features the company’s Tizen 3.5 operating system found in its smart televisions for streaming built-in apps such as Netflix, Prime, HBO, or YouTube without requiring a PC or link to a mobile device.

Additionally, the monitor can run Microsoft Office 365 applications via a virtual machine without the need for a PC connection—you can link a keyboard and mouse using Bluetooth 4.2. Additionally, those with a Galaxy S8 or newer Galaxy handset can connect to the display wirelessly using Samsung’s DeX utility, which allows for a more PC-like experience.

The Smart Monitor had only been available in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes, but Samsung is adding two more options, including a 43-inch M7 flagship. This 4K model boasts built-in speakers, HDR10 capabilities (though its typical brightness is 300cd/m2, so it misses out on DisplayHDR 400 certification), tiny bezels, a USB Type-C port, and even a solar-powered remote made from recycled plastics. It also comes with a VA panel, two HDMI 2.0 inputs, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

For those after something more portable and cheaper, there’s a 24-inch M5 version that offers a full HD resolution. While it does lack the solar-powered remote, it has the same Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby voice control as the other models.

Samsung hasn’t revealed prices for its new monitors, but we can expect the smallest option to be cheaper than the current $230 27-inch model, while the 43-inch size will doubtlessly be quite a bit pricier than the $400 32-inch M7.