In brief: This week, Google's web browser and operating system have finally reached version 100. Google Chrome is using the milestone to start changing how user agents work, and both are making some user interface changes.

Chrome OS is marking the release of version 100 with a new app launcher. Now, users will be able to organize apps by color or name. They'll also have the option to arrange them manually. Additionally, the launcher will now display more information in search result previews.

Chrome OS should download updates automatically when connected to the internet. The currently installed version is displayed under "Google Chrome OS" in Settings. If it is not the latest version, go to Settings > About Chrome OS > Check for Updates to force a manual update.

Version 100 of the Chrome browser will make it easier for users to arrange browser windows between multiple displays using the Multi-screen window placement API. This version will also start using fewer User-Agent strings.

User agents are how servers can tell browsers apart. Chrome 100 marks the start of Google's plans to phase out User-Agent strings in favor of User-Agent Client Hints, which the company says better preserve privacy.

If you are still running Chrome 98 or earlier, you should probably update ASAP because Chrome 99 closed a severe security vulnerability last week. To install the latest version of Chrome, click on the three stacked dots on the window's top right corner, then go to Help->About Google Chrome. You'll see which version is currently installed, and the browser will automatically update.

Certain websites might have trouble with browsers with triple-digit version numbers, but Google and Mozilla are working on the issue. Mozilla's Firefox 100 launches on May 3.