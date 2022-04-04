Editor's take: Amazon is currently hosting a buy two, get one free sale on more than 500 video games, many of which are still in high demand. Amazon didn't say how long the promo will last, but offers like these are usually part of their daily deals section. That said, if you find a few things you want, I wouldn't wait too long.

Highlights include Elden Ring, Halo Infinite, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the remastered version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5, Tales of Arise, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Monster Hunter Rise, Forza Horizon 5 and Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach.

Select board games and toys are also part of the promotion if you're into that sort of thing. In fact, so are plenty of other items including books, office products, apparel, furniture and musical instruments.

To nab the deal, simply add three eligible products to your cart; the least expensive item should be automatically deducted from the total at checkout.

A quick check of the fine print reveals that the offer only applies to products sold directly by Amazon. Digital content isn't included, and eligible items must be purchased in a single order and shipped to the same address at the same speed. Offers are good while supplies last.

Image credit Jeramey Lende, Shutterstock