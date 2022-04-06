In brief: Ubisoft is working on a mobile version of tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege for Android and iOS devices. The aptly-named Rainbow Six Mobile is described by Ubisoft Creative Director Justin Swan as a full-fat version of Rainbow Six Siege that's been tweaked to make it more approachable on a touchscreen.

Gamers will face off in 5v5 PvP matches across a variety of game modes and maps including fan favorites like bank and border. The title will feature many of the same operators from Siege, with Ubisoft hand-picking the most popular ones to create its starting roster.

Ubisoft has already announced nearly a dozen operators for the game including Ash, SLedge and Twitch on offense and Bandit, Smoke and Mute on defense.

The mobile aspect and the fact that it will be free-to-play will enable fans to play a game they enjoy in short, accessible bursts, and hopefully allow Ubisoft to reach a far larger audience. "Also, we can be extremely fast around live operations; we can push content out a lot faster, and also manipulate the game through the live operations," Swan said.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege launched on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in late 2015 before finding its way to next-gen consoles in 2020. By early 2021, the game had more than 70 million registered players. A spin-off called Rainbow Six: Extraction landed this past January.

Rainbow Six Mobile doesn't yet have a firm launch date, but interested parties can head over to Ubisoft's website and sign up for a chance to participate in a closed alpha this spring. You'll need a valid Ubisoft account to register, and if selected, you'll be notified via e-mail so keep an eye on your inbox.