In brief: Ford luxury brand Lincoln has unveiled its Lincoln Star Concept, showcasing the company's design language for future electric vehicles. Inside and out, the concept is all about creating a striking effect and part of that revolves around light. You'll find liberal use of illuminated crystal as well as backlit doors, seats and exterior features.

Inside, the cabin is sectioned off into first- and second-row areas. It's all premium, of course, with wraparound seating, 3D-printed metal latticework on the A- and D-pillars and full-on recliners in the rear complete with compartments to store your in-vehicle slippers. There's even an integrated glass beverage chiller tucked between the rear seats.

Up front, drivers will have access to an advanced digital assistant called Lincoln Intelligent System that can understand and act on commands such as "Help Me See" and Park for Me."

Lincoln also baked in three rejuvenation moods that use audio, lighting and scenting to create "an immersive digital sanctuary" for passengers.

Coastal Morning uses gentle, oceanic sounds, a fragrance of sea mist and the soft, warm glow of the sun with dynamic lighting throughout to replicate a stroll on the beach at sunrise

Mindful Vitality is meant to reenergize the senses, with invigorating, upbeat audio, dynamic abstract artwork, soft, glowing lighting and a flowery fragrance throughout

Evening Chill mirrors dusk using a calming night soundtrack coordinated with night sky video and an evergreen fragrance

To be clear, concept vehicles like these rarely ever see the light of day and the Lincoln Star will be no different. Instead, companies use them as a platform to demonstrate what future automobiles could look like and to gauge consumer feedback regarding various features and ideas.

Lincoln aims to ship three new fully electric vehicles by 2025, with a fourth slated for the following year. By mid-decade, the company expects more than half of its global volume to be all-electric vehicles.