In brief: Lego is reportedly prepping another bricked game console following the successful launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System in the summer of 2020. According to Promo Bricks, the Lego Atari 2600 is likely to debut as set number 10306 and is designated as an Atari 50th anniversary product. We don't yet know how many pieces it will consist of, or if it will include any mini figures.

The publication did say the system will be comparable to the original 2600 in size, and will include a "playable" version of Pitfall!

If you recall, the Lego NES set also included a playable scene from Super Mario Bros. This impressive engineering feat was all done mechanically, which is probably the same route Lego will take for the Pitfall! jungle scene where Pitfall Harry uses a vine to swing over a pit of crocodiles.

The Atari Video Computer System (Atari VCS) launched in 1977 and was renamed to the Atari 2600 five years later. The system was at the center of the video game crash of 1983; things got so bad at one point that Atari shipped unsold game cartridges off to the landfill. Remarkably, they'd be found some 30 years later. Atari eventually discontinued the 2600 in 1992, several years after the launch of the NES.

The Lego Atari 2600 set is expected to go on sale directly from Lego in August priced around 169.99 euros / $200 in the US ahead of in-store availability starting in January 2023.

Image credit Kevin Bidwell