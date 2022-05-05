Something to look forward to: This week, Nvidia announced the arrival of 4K streaming to GeForce Now's PC and Mac apps. The company also revealed which games come to the subscription service this month, including three Star Wars titles — seemingly in celebration of May 4, Star Wars Day.

Since last December, GeForce Now subscribers have been able to stream games in 4K HDR at 60 frames per second through the premium RTX 3080 tier, but only on Nvidia's Sheild TV. Other devices were limited to a maximum resolution of 1440p, though at 120fps.

The 4K option is available on GeForce Now's Windows and macOS apps starting today. Nvidia has also brought 120fps streaming to more mobile devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3, and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

For May, GeForce Now is rotating in a trio of Star Wars games, including Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars: Squadrons. Other notable titles landing on the platform today include new releases like Trek to Yomi, Dinosaur Fossil Hunter, Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate --Daemonhunters, and more.

King of Fighters XV, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Crossfire: Legion, Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong, Evil Dead: The Game, Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars and a lot more should arrive later in May. Check out Nvidia's blog for the full list.

When Nvidia first introduced the 3080 tier, users could only sign up for six months at $100. However, last month the company added a one-month $20 option. Adding a shorter-term subscription and letting PCs stream in 4K while also bringing 120fps to more devices looks like a play to convince more users to try out GeForce Now's highest tier.