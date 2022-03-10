In brief: The RTX 3080 tier of Nvidia GeForce Now most likely offers the best game streaming experience you can get, but users had to sign up for a six-month membership just to try it. Fortunately, that's now changing, as Nvidia has added a one-month membership option.

The Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier debuted in late 2021, priced at $100 for a semestral membership. With it, users can play games for up to eight hours straight at a maximum of 120FPS in 1440p resolution (1600p on Mac) or 60FPS at 4K with HDR enabled via Nvidia Shield TV.

That's a considerable improvement over the 1080p at 60 FPS of the Priority membership. Still, without a one-month option to try it, many would feel reluctant in signing themselves up for a six-month subscription, but that won't be the case anymore.

Users can now subscribe to a month of GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier membership for $19.99, including all the features and benefits of the alternative RTX 3080 tier option.

It's worth noting that users who sign up for the semestral option are paying $16.67 for each month of the service, allowing you to save $19.92 over the course of the membership. Rounding up, that's a free month of service.

Besides the one-month membership, Nvidia also introduced support for six new games: Buccaneers!, Distant Worlds 2, Ironsmith Medieval Simulator, Bus Driver Simulator, Martha is Dead, and Survival Quiz City.

Moreover, Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök is playable on GeForce Now starting today. The Settlers was also supposed to release on the streaming platform later this month, but that won't happen, as the game was recently delayed.