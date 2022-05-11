In a nutshell: Sony's new Xperia 1 IV smartphone was designed with photography enthusiasts in mind. The flagship features a trio of rear-facing lenses suitable for most any occasion and includes a groundbreaking periscope-style, true optical zoom lens with decent reach.

The Xperia 1 IV's crown jewel is the rear camera array consisting of a 16mm ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture lens with a 124 degree field of view, a 24mm wide-angle f/1.7 aperture lens with 82 degree field of view and an 85-125mm f/2.3-2.8 aperture telephoto lens with a field of view between 28 degrees and 20 degrees (85mm and 125mm, respectively).

The telephoto is a true optical zoom lens, the first of its kind in a smartphone.

All three rear lenses utilize a 12MP Exmor RS sensor and can record at up to 4K 120fps.

Other noteworthy features include a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 mobile platform alongside 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS. A microSDXC slot supports cards up to 1TB in capacity for expanded storage.

The Xperia 1 IV additionally packs a 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging and quick charge capabilities, supplying up to a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. It also carries IP65 and IP68 ratings, and will ship with Android 12.

Naturally, the Xperia 1 IV is compatible with the latest 5G bands as well as Wi-Fi 6E.

Sony's Xperia 1 IV is available to pre-order from today starting at $1,600. It'll ship on September 1 in your choice of black or purple color schemes.