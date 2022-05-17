Why it matters: When Intel's XeSS launches this summer, it's set to compete with Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR 2.0 to see which image reconstruction solution offers the best simulated 4K image at the highest framerate. The ideal comparison tools will be games that feature either two or all three options.

Last week, the developer of Dolmen said that the upcoming sci-fi action game will feature Intel's XeSS image upscaler along with DLSS and FSR. That makes it one of the first opportunities to test XeSS and compare it against the other two when it launches in the summer alongside Intel's Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs.

Intel already lists which games will support XeSS at launch. Comparing Intel's page with AMD's official FSR roster and Nvidia's selection of DLSS-supported titles tells us which games will see them directly compete.

Dolmen, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Enlisted will feature all three when Intel's Arc 5 and Arc 7 GPUs arrive in July or August. Games featuring DLSS and XeSS but not FSR include Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Chivalry II, and Chorus. So far, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, Arcageddon, and The Riftbreaker will feature XeSS along with FSR but not DLSS.

Many more games already offer comparisons between FSR and DLSS. However, as of now only Deathloop supports AMD's new FSR 2.0, which reviews indicate stacks up more favorably to DLSS than FSR 1.0 did. Hopefully, more games featuring 1.0 will receive upgrades to 2.0.

Other games planning to include XeSS include Hitman III, Grid Legends, Super People, The Settlers, and Anvil. Dolmen releases this Friday for PC and consoles.