In a nutshell: HP's 2022 refresh of the 16-inch Omen laptop appears minor on the surface, but underneath its similar-looking shell are the latest Intel Alder Lake and AMD Ryzen chips, alongside faster RAM, more storage and a new cooling system. Meanwhile, the cheaper $799 Victus 15 makes its debut as an entry-level gaming laptop for budget buyers, and will also be available with either Intel or AMD chips.

The new HP Omen 16 features the same 16:9 aspect ratio, resolution and refresh rates as last year's model, packing a 16.1-inch 165Hz QHD panel in the top-spec version. However, it now can be specced with up to a 14C/20T Intel i9-12900H or an 8C/16T AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU. Gamers can also squeeze some extra fps with the new RTX 3070 Ti GPU, which is now available alongside existing 3050/3050 Ti options or a Radeon RX 6650M, as well as a slightly more powerful 3060 variant (140W vs. 115W) found on the older Omen 16.

Newer CPU platforms also enable access to faster RAM, more storage and better connectivity. While the 16/32GB DDR5-4800 memory is coming to both Intel and AMD variants, the latter can be equipped with up to a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, unlike the Intel version that can pack double the capacity.

Moreover, Intel-powered Omen 16s will come in Black and White finishes, whereas the AMD version will come in Silver color only. In terms of connectivity, there are 2 x USB-C ports (with Thunderbolt 4 on Intel models), 1 x HDMI 2.1 and DC-in on the rear. Located on its sides are 3 USB-A ports, ethernet, microSD reader and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The touchpad surface is also slightly wider on the newer model, the 720p webcam adds noise reduction for video, and it comes with a 200W power adapter for the 4-cell 70Wh battery. The 2022 Omen 16 will start at $1,199.99 and launches this summer.

The second HP laptop is for buyers on a tight budget, looking for an entry-level gaming experience. The $799 Victus 15 uses the less powerful Core i5-12500H/RTX 3050Ti combo or an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/RX 6500M, and pairs them with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

The Victus' 15.6-inch FHD display refreshes at 144Hz, and its 70Wh battery will keep it running for up to 7.5 hours of mixed usage. There's decent connectivity as well, with a pair of USB Type-A ports, 1 x USB-C (with DP 1.4), 1 x HDMI 2.1, ethernet, DC-in, and a headphone combo jack.

HP also notes that the Victus 15's cooling system keeps the laptop chilly with a four-way airflow design and two heat pipes. Like the Omen 16, this model will also launch in the summer and will be available in Silver, Blue and White finish.