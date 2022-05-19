In brief: You might be familiar with the name Jack Sweeney. He's the teenage programmer who became well-known for creating a Twitter account that tracks Elon Musk's private jet. Now, he has rediscovered another billionaire's aircraft: Mark Zuckerberg's.

Back in February, 19-year-old Sweeney started the Zucc Jet account that tracked and shared updates on the Gulfstream Jet believed to be used by Zuckerberg. But an April post confirmed that the jet, which has the registration N528AP, is no longer used by the Meta chief.

Well jackpot @ZuccJet should be completely accurate now. We've found Mark Zuckerberg's jet N68885. Numerous trips point it being his. pic.twitter.com/ycxsXoddqT — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) May 18, 2022

In a new post, Sweeney has confirmed he's found Zuckerberg's new jet by drawing a correlation between the aircraft's travel history and Zuckerberg's trips.

In April, Meta's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that the company spent $27 million protecting Zuckerberg and his family last year. That amount included $1.6 million for the use of a private aircraft for personal travel. The filing also revealed that Meta started paying for Zuckerberg's personal travel on an aircraft owned by him and operated by a charter company in March this year.

Sweeney gained plenty of attention when he started a Twitter account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet. The Tesla boss offered Sweeney $5,000 to close the account as Musk didn't "love the idea of being shot by a nutcase." Sweeney said he'd remove it for $50,000, but the world's richest person never got back to him after saying he'd think about the offer.

Sweeney has accounts that track Mark Cuban, Bill Gates, celebrities, and more. He also follows the yachts and private jets of Russian Oligarchs, as well as one that tracks flights on planes registered to President Vladimir Putin and Russian VIPs. The programmer previously said he uses bots to scrape the publicly available air traffic data.

Some Twitter users have noted the potential security dangers of tracking billionaires' planes, but others have praised Sweeney for creating the accounts.

A report by The European Federation for Transport and Environment revealed that just 1% of people are responsible for 50% of global aviation emissions.

Masthead image credit: Chris Leipelt