In brief: Intel has launched a digital version of the museum it maintains in Santa Clara, California, allowing people to virtually tour the facility and interact with exhibits from anywhere in the world. It's free to navigate and it never hurts to make a deposit in the knowledge bank.

The Intel Museum originally opened its doors in 1983 to ensure the company's history was accurately portrayed. According to the chipmaker, it's the only tech company in Silicon Valley with a public museum dedicated to teaching people about Intel's history and the technology it has developed over the past several decades.

The museum was averaging around 85,000 visitors annually before shutting down due to the pandemic.

Intel historian Liz Jones said the idea of a digital version of the museum has been in the works for years. "Ideally, you wouldn't need to physically visit our headquarters to experience all the museum has to offer," Jones said.

Intel announced the new virtual museum on International Museum Day (IMD), which is meant to raise awareness about the importance of cultural exchange and promote cooperation and peace among peoples. IMD is celebrated on or around May 18, and has been each year since 1977.

Interested parties can stroll the virtual museum floor over on Intel's website. If you've ever used Google Street View, you'll feel right at home with the interface. The physical Intel Museum could reopen as soon as July, we're told.

Image credit: Oleg Alexandrov