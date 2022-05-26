In a nutshell: If you play PC games in a hermetically sealed room or can otherwise manage to keep dust and moisture at bay, then Antec's cool-looking Cannon gaming chassis should be on your radar. Not only does it leave the top open to external elements, but the unique design also allows for the installation of two separate liquid cooling loops and lets you mount your GPU vertically on the front or left side.

Most gaming chassis have a standardized layout for installing components, but Antec's open-air Cannon case looks to shake that formula by letting you mount the GPU on the front where a radiator would normally be placed. A PCIe 4.0 riser cable is included out of the box, in case you want to go that route and show off your GPU in maximum style.

The front also has movable brackets for added flexibility, with the usual I/O now located on the lower left side of the case. For those looking to mount the GPU on the left side, users can install it sideways or mount it vertically with the included GPU bracket. Alternatively, they can install a water pump adjacent to the motherboard if the card is going on the front.

Antec says that advanced PC-DIY users can install up to four radiators in this case, with support for up to 3 x 360mm units simultaneously. Meanwhile, the full-tower chassis itself measures 604 x 261 x 481 mm (DxWxH) with support for eATX, ATX, micro-ATX and mini-ATX boards.

The Cannon can accommodate high-end triple-slot GPUs like the Asus Strix 3090 or an MSI RTX 3090 SUPRIM, and has enough space to house a 270mm long power supply. In terms of dedicated locations for 2.5-inch/3.5-inch storage drives, users can either install 2 x 2.5-inch SSDs, a single 2.5-inch drive and/or a single 3.5" HDD for a total of four configurations.

Antec notes that the aluminum-alloy Cannon chassis features well-processed panel edges, snap-inside panels, and has dedicated 33mm wide space for cable management in the center and bottom of the case for a cleaner look. Unsurprisingly, this 'elite-tier' case is rather expensive and is currently available in the UK for £399.98 (~$500) and in Spain for €479.95.