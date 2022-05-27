In brief: Most people might believe they are more productive working from home than when they were chained to a desk in the office, but it seems a lot of us don't hold our colleagues in equally high regard.

A report by Cisco (via ZDNet) sheds some light on people's attitudes towards remote and hybrid working. From a survey of 1,050 UK employees, 75% said their manager trusted them to be productive while working from home. Whether this really is the view held by their bosses or just what the workers believe is debatable.

The most interesting finding is that while most people consider themselves more productive when working remotely, 61% said their colleagues could not be trusted to do the same. Maybe a lot of people don't like their co-workers? It was also discovered that 43% of respondents believed their bosses micromanaged more when working remotely or in a hybrid scheme.

As with other reports, the findings here suggest that the benefits of not being in the office full-time outweighed negatives, such as less engagement with colleagues, bosses, and the company in general. A massive 79% of respondents said they were happier with this arrangement, and 57% said both productivity and the quality of their work had improved.

Elsewhere, almost three-quarters of people said aspects of their emotional, financial, mental, physical, and social wellbeing had improved through remote and hybrid working, and 78% said it had improved their work-life balance. Just under half said their stress levels were down, and around 65% said their physical fitness and relationship with family members had improved.

Jen Scherler-Gormley, head of people and communities, Cisco UK & Ireland, said: "It is clear that hybrid working is here to stay, and for good reason as employees and businesses alike see tangible benefits across key indicators – from improved overall employee wellbeing to better productivity and work performance."

A similar report from last month found that most workers don't want to return to the office and could quit their jobs over a lack of flexibility, much like Apple's former director of machine learning. An earlier study also found people are willing to take pay cuts and lose benefits to keep working from home.

Masthead credit: Telecommuting by Creative Lab; center image: Christina Morillo