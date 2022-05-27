In a nutshell: You'd be forgiven for thinking that the Epic Games Store's Mega Sale gave away its best freebie first when Borderlands 3 was handed out gratis last week, but the next game—or games, to be accurate—are even better: from now until June 2, you can download and keep BioShock: The Collection from the store without paying a penny.

Following the Borderlands 3 giveaway last week, the next free game in the Epic Games Store's Mega Sale is BioShock: The Collection. It comes with the System Shock spiritual successor BioShock, as well as BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, and all of the single-player DLC packs and expansions released for the games, including Minerva's Den and Burial At Sea.

Depressingly enough, it's been almost 15 years since the first BioShock arrived and added the phrase "Would you kindly?" to the gaming lexicon. But it's still worth a playthrough, especially if you never had the pleasure the first time around.

Sequel BioShock 2 returned us to Rapture a decade after the original's events with more of the same immersive sim gameplay. And while BioShock Infinite was closer to a first-person shooter in many respects, it was still Metacritic's best game of 2013.

The three games along with the mostly excellent DLC and expansions will keep you busy for a lot of hours. The collection is available until June 2 at 8 am PT / 11 am ET, at which point the third freebie in the series of four will be available. The Mega Sale itself, which has plenty of great deals, runs until June 16.

If you're looking out for other free games, there are some great giveaways on Amazon Prime Gaming next month: the still-excellent Ubisoft FPS Far Cry 4 and point-and-click adventure Escape from Monkey Island are just two of those available for nothing.