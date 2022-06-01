Bottom line: Microsoft is now accepting pre-orders for the Surface Laptop Go 2, an updated version of the original Surface Laptop Go introduced in 2020. Pricing starts at $599, which represents a $50 premium over the previous model, but Microsoft is hoping the upgrades are enough to look past the price bump.

Microsoft's latest features a 3:2, 12.4-inch PixelSense touch-enabled display (1,536 x 1,024 resolution, 148 PPI) with a maximum brightness of 330 nits. Under the proverbial hood is a quad-core 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor alongside Intel Iris Xe graphics, your choice of 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of removable SSD storage.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 additionally packs a 720p HD webcam with f/2.0 aperture lens and dual microphones, a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, a keyboard with 30 percent more key travel than a MacBook Air and "all-day battery life" rated at up to 15.5 hours under typical use.

I/O ports include one USB-C port, a USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect port. In addition to the SSD, the keyboard and keypad are also replaceable, as are the display and the battery. The whole kit and caboodle weighs just 2.48 pounds and is backed by a one-year warranty.

Microsoft is offering the Surface Laptop Go 2 in your choice of sage, ice blue, sandstone or platinum color schemes. Pricing starts at $599.99 for a model with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD and scales up to $799.99 if you want double the memory and storage. Orders will start shipping next week.