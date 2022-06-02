TL;DR: It's Steam survey time. Valve's monthly report on the hardware and software found in users' machines shows that May was another excellent period for Nvidia's Ampere series, with the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3070 the top two best-performing cards. There was also reason for AMD to celebrate after the Radeon RX 6800 XT became the latest RDNA 2 card to join the main GPU chart.

May saw RTX 3080 users increase 0.24% among Steam survey participants. It was followed by the RTX 3070 (+0.19%), while the RTX 3060 was fourth (+0.18%). Joining the green team in the top-ten performers' list was the Radeon RX 6800 XT, which entered with a 0.15% share. It now sits alongside the other RDNA 2 cards—the Radeon RX 6600, Radeon RX 6600 XT, Radeon RX 6700 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT—in the main chart, all of which experienced user increases last month.

The ten most popular cards remain unchanged from April. The top GPU, the GTX 1060 GPU, added users last month, cementing its place in the number one position that it's held for over four years.

The rise in the number of people using Nvidia's and AMD's latest cards reflects the industry's long-awaited return to near normality. Cards are inching ever closer to MSRP as availability improves and crypto mining becomes less enticing.

Dr. Lisa Su will likely smile at the CPU chart, too. AMD took another slice of the pie last month, slowly but surely closing the gap on Intel with another 1.24% rise in users. Team Blue still holds a considerable lead, though, thanks to its 67.19% share.

Elsewhere, Windows 11 is now just 0.41% away from being found on one in five users' PCs. More than half of the participants have 16 GB of RAM in their machines, and a quarter own video cards with 8 GB of VRAM. The Oculus Quest 2, meanwhile, is 2% away from taking a 50% share of the VR headset segment.