In brief: The third of four games given away free in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale has landed, and like the freebies it follows, this is a good one; it's Wolfenstein: The New Order. The first-person shooter was one of the year's top titles back in 2014. If you've never had the opportunity to play the FPS, make sure to download it gratis right now.

While giving away titles is a common occurrence on the Epic Games Store, the platform's Mega Sale has seen some of the most memorable titles of the last few years handed out for nothing. First was Borderlands 3, then came BioShock: The Collection. Now, it's the game that sees the return of one of the best-named heroes of all time (B.J. Blazkowicz) in Wolfenstein: The New Order.

The New Order remains arguably the best game in the franchise. The sci-fi-filled story of Blazkowicz's return and battle against the Nazis in a timeline where Germany won the war is as entertaining as it is violently graphic. And if memory serves correct, there's plenty of graphic violence in this one.

This marks the third free game in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale that's a first-person shooter, though most people will tell you that the first two BioShock titles are immersive sims.

Wolfenstein: The New Order is free on the store until June 9 at 8am PT / 11am ET, at which point the fourth and final freebie will be made available. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and are looking for other games that cost nothing, Far Cry 4 and Escape from Monkey Island are currently free on Prime Gaming.