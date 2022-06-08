In a nutshell: Originally unveiled in April, LG's 2022 ultralight gram laptops are now available. Spec sheets show that compared to last year's models, they feature mostly internal, linear upgrades. LG appears to be maintaining the balance of size, weight, and battery life with the latest processors, memory, and storage upgrades.

This year's LG gram laptops—going on sale now—have upgraded to the latest 12th-generation Intel processors over the 11th-generation CPUs in last year's models. They also feature faster memory and storage, moving from DDR4 to DDR5 RAM (with a new 32GB option) and making the NVMe m.2 SSDs PCIe-4.

Dedicated graphics might also come to the 2022 gram series. Like last year, all models use Intel Iris Xe and Intel UHD integrated graphics, but LG's April unveiling mentioned optional 4GB Nvidia RTX 2050s for some light gaming with ray tracing and DLSS.

Two additional models bring another change to the 2022 range. In addition to the 17", 16", and 14" clamshell models, LG adds a 15.6" 1920 x 1080 laptop. LG also brought back last year's 14" 2-in-1 and added a 16" 2560 x 1600 variant.

Otherwise, the new lineup seems broadly similar to last year's. The laptop's sizes are mostly unchanged, ranging from about 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7mm to 314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm, while the batteries range from 80Wh on the high end to 72 on the low end. The new models still weigh between about 1.4kg and 1.2kg. The 2022 gram series starts at $1,200 with the priciest models at $2,300.

Lastly, there's the gram +view—a 16" 2560 x 1600 portable IPS monitor. With a 60Hz refresh rate and two USB-C ports, it comes in at $350.