In a nutshell: Physical game distributor Limited Run Games has announced two special editions of the upcoming side-scrolling beat em up title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. Both come with a coupon for a free personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut, a throwback to a similar promotion from decades ago.

The classic edition includes a physical copy of the game with reversible cover, a SteelBook, an art booklet, sprite stickers and a retro VHS sleeve with tape box to store the game and SteelBook. It'll be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch priced at $64.99.

The flagship radical edition includes everything from the classic edition plus a strategy guide, an 18" x 24" poster, a Shredder action figure, a shadow box, a mini arcade cabinet replica, a CD soundtrack and blister box packaging. It'll retail for $199.99.

When Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game shipped on the NES in 1990, it included a nearly identical coupon for a Pizza Hut personal pan pizza on the back of the instruction manual. Notably, that coupon expired on December 31, 1991.

Landing the free pizza promo was no easy task this time around. Limited Run Games owner Josh Fairhurst said he sent roughly 300 cold e-mails to Pizza Hut over the course of a year before finally getting in touch with the right person to make it happen.

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge doesn't yet have a firm launch date but is expected in the not-too-distant future. Limited Run will also have a standard edition that includes the game, an art book and reversible cover for $34.99 and a big box PC edition for $59.99.