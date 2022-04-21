In brief: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will launch digitally this summer on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC ahead of a physical edition. The original actors that voiced the Turtles in the 1987 cartoon – Cam Clarke, Barry Gordon, Rob Paulsen and Townsend Coleman as Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo, respectively – will reprise their roles in the game.

Developer and publisher Dotemu announced the co-op brawler more than a year ago. A throwback to the arcade and console games of the late 80s and early 90s, Shredder's Revenge relies on the pixelated art style of the era and beat 'em up gameplay that fans will remember.

If that weren't enough, Dotemu will also be partnering with Limited Run Games on a physical edition in the US, Merge Games in Europe, Happinet Corporation in Japan and H2 Interactive across Asia.

Konami last month announced a new bundle featuring more than a dozen classic Turtles games rolled into one package. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is set to launch later this year priced from $39.99. A limited edition collector's set was also recently announced and features packaging and art from TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman.

Fans can swing by Dotemu's booth at PAX East this weekend (booth 12043) in Boston to take Shredder's Revenge for a spin. No word yet on pricing or an exact launch date outside of summer 2022.