Something to look forward to: Even if the discounts available in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day hold little appeal, you might be interested to know that subscribers can grab over 30 free PC games in the runup to and during the event, including the excellent Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

This year's Prime Day, which is actually two days, runs from July 12 to July 13. Amazon is allowing Prime subscribers to download 25 free indie games, including Metal Slug 2 and The King of Fighters 2000 (and 2002) through its Prime Gaming service starting from June 21, with the bigger names arriving during the event itself.

The highlight freebie is Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The remastered collection of the epic space opera adds support for 4K, HDR, unlocked refresh rates, and 21:9 displays, along with improvements to the textures, models, lighting, shaders, visual effects, anti-aliasing, and more. It also comes with 40 pieces of DLC, and it all loads a lot quicker, including those once agonizingly slow elevator rides.

A trio of classic Star Wars games will also be free to subscribers: Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Republic Commando are all part of the giveaway.

The rest of the premium titles are made up of racing games GRID Legends and Need for Speed Heat.

Here's the complete list of indie games that can be downloaded from Prime Gaming starting June 21: